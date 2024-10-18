Jefferies Financial Group Increases WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $210.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Shares of WEX opened at $213.55 on Wednesday. WEX has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.01.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,524.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,524.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $289,402.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,623.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,905 shares of company stock valued at $895,107. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in WEX by 717.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 456.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of WEX by 233.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

