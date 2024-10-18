John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as high as $11.00. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 22,679 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
