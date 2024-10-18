John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as high as $11.00. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 22,679 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEQ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $449,000.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.