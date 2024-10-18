Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading 0.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $185.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Johnson & Johnson traded as high as $165.00 and last traded at $164.54. 1,124,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,016,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.28.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 120,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $395.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.89 and a 200-day moving average of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

