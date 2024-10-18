Jonathan Young Sells 40,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,522.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jonathan Young sold 568 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $14,870.24.

On Thursday, August 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 584,875 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,188,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 61,988 shares during the period.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

