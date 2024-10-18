JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $224.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $644.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.