JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $50.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. JD.com has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 9.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,456,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,887,000 after purchasing an additional 129,763 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $22,920,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 33,771 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth $16,800,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

