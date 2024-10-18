Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Lifted to “Hold” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

JFHHF opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $1.17.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

