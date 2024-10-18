Keith Adey Sells 27,303 Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Stock

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) insider Keith Adey sold 27,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.53), for a total transaction of £889,258.71 ($1,161,215.34).

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,336 ($43.56) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,870.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. Bellway p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 1,993 ($26.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,384 ($44.19). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,074.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,798.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $16.00. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,166.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,900 ($37.87) to GBX 3,200 ($41.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,368 ($43.98) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,204.20 ($41.84).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

