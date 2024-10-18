Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,113 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $18,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 71.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

