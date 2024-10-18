KeyCorp Raises Earnings Estimates for Lennox International

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.80. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $20.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2024 earnings at $20.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.85 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.00.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $603.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $334.53 and a 1 year high of $627.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,334.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,334.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $944,458.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Lennox International by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.