Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives $68.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of research firms have commented on KFRC. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,238,000 after buying an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 307,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kforce by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kforce by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.87. Kforce has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $74.79.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

