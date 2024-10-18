Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives $68.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.
A number of research firms have commented on KFRC. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on KFRC
Institutional Trading of Kforce
Kforce Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.87. Kforce has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $74.79.
Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
Kforce Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.
Kforce Company Profile
Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kforce
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.