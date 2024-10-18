Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,109 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $12,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 613.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIM opened at $24.47 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.13%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.55.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

