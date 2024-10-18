Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 45,800 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,796,276.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,592,523.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $1,630,932.84.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W upgraded Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,730,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at about $925,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,043,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,613,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

