Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after buying an additional 1,141,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,962 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,309,000 after acquiring an additional 483,673 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after purchasing an additional 426,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 294,290 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

