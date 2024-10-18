Leerink Partnrs Issues Optimistic Estimate for IONS Earnings

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.66% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

IONS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IONS opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.38. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,353 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $15,728,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $14,298,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $11,718,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 173,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,756 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,384. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,803 shares of company stock worth $134,402 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

