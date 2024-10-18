Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.47.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a positive return on equity of 62.40%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

