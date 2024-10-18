Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.17. Lomiko Metals shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 2,650 shares changing hands.

Lomiko Metals Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

