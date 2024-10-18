LoneStar West (CVE:LSI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

LoneStar West Inc (CVE:LSI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.71. LoneStar West shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 10,800 shares.
LoneStar West Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.71.
About LoneStar West
Lonestar West Inc is a Canada-based industrial service company. The Company is engaged in the provision of technical application of hydro-vacuum, vacuum, water truck and auxiliary services, primarily to infrastructure and oil and gas customers. The Company operates in the segment of providing vacuum and hydro-vacuum services for various industries in Canada and the United States.
