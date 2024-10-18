Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $283.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.