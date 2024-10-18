Lundin Mining Q3 EPS Estimate Cut by National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.64. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.18 and a twelve month high of C$17.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$815,854.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Mining
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.