Marco Bianconi Purchases 1,000 Shares of Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET) Stock

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2024

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HETGet Free Report) insider Marco Bianconi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £1,730 ($2,259.08).

Henderson European Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:HET opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.27) on Friday. Henderson European Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 192 ($2.51). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 179.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £575.34 million, a PE ratio of 510.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About Henderson European Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

