Mark Christopher Routh Acquires 363,024 Shares of Prospex Energy Plc (LON:PXEN) Stock

Prospex Energy Plc (LON:PXEN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Christopher Routh purchased 363,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £18,151.20 ($23,702.27).

LON PXEN opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.07) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £22.13 million, a PE ratio of 225.00 and a beta of -0.49. Prospex Energy Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.93 ($0.12). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 77.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Prospex Energy

Prospex Energy Plc operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. The company holds interest in the Tesorillo Project that comprises two petroleum exploration licenses, the Tesorillo and Ruedalabola permits, which cover an area of approximately 38,000 hectares located in Cadiz Province in southern Spain; and a 17% working interest in the Podere Gallina exploration permit in Po Valley Basin, Italy.

