Mark Christopher Routh Acquires 363,024 Shares of Prospex Energy Plc (LON:PXEN) Stock

Prospex Energy Plc (LON:PXEN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Christopher Routh purchased 363,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £18,151.20 ($23,702.27).
Prospex Energy Price Performance
LON PXEN opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.07) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £22.13 million, a PE ratio of 225.00 and a beta of -0.49. Prospex Energy Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.93 ($0.12). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 77.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
About Prospex Energy
