Marston’s (LON:MARS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

MARS stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £272.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,433.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 46.65 ($0.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71.

In other Marston’s news, insider Ken Lever bought 280,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £106,400 ($138,939.67). Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

