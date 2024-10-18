Marston’s (LON:MARS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marston’s
Marston’s Stock Up 1.7 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Marston’s
In other Marston’s news, insider Ken Lever bought 280,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £106,400 ($138,939.67). Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Marston’s Company Profile
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marston’s
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.