Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Shares Up 0.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $545.00 to $575.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mastercard traded as high as $508.92 and last traded at $508.18. 520,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,430,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $507.23.
MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $270,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Mastercard by 9.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 80,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 78,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 26.4% in the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.95. The firm has a market cap of $477.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
