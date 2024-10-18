McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 281 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.71). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.67), with a volume of 94,978 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £253.15 million and a P/E ratio of 18.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

