mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Head-To-Head Contrast

mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF – Get Free Report) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares mCloud Technologies and Tenet Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get mCloud Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mCloud Technologies N/A N/A N/A Tenet Fintech Group -466.30% -93.43% -54.87%

Risk & Volatility

mCloud Technologies has a beta of 86.2, indicating that its stock price is 8,520% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mCloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for mCloud Technologies and Tenet Fintech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Tenet Fintech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of mCloud Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares mCloud Technologies and Tenet Fintech Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mCloud Technologies $20.42 million 0.00 -$35.37 million N/A N/A Tenet Fintech Group $31.17 million 0.26 -$56.92 million ($0.48) -0.12

mCloud Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenet Fintech Group.

Summary

mCloud Technologies beats Tenet Fintech Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mCloud Technologies

(Get Free Report)

mCloud Technologies Corp. provides asset management platform solutions combining IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and China. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Health, which includes remote health monitoring and connectivity to caregivers using mobile apps and wireless sensors. The company was formerly known as Universal mCloud Corp. and changed its name to mCloud Technologies Corp. in October 2019. mCloud Technologies Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Tenet Fintech Group

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.