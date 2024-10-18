Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 80.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 27.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 141,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $999,747.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,990,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,251,310.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,738.26. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $999,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,990,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,251,310.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $45.06 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.08). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MBIN. Raymond James lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

