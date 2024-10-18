MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 374.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $7,012,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of MetLife by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 131,538 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $1,053,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2,313.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in MetLife by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.