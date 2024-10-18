Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.90 and traded as low as $9.00. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 4,324 shares traded.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,788 shares during the quarter. Mexico Equity & Income Fund accounts for about 1.1% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

