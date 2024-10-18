Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 5,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,884 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $482,775.00.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $271.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.54 and its 200 day moving average is $285.99. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in MongoDB by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,101 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,131,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.