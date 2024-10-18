Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.76 and traded as low as $15.76. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 65,186 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.38%.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

