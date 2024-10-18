MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Capmk

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ML. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of ML opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.28. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.69.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,504 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $121,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,117.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 13,138 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $592,523.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,333.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,504 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $121,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,117.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 24.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 96,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 64.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth $13,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

