Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.16% of Monroe Capital worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

MRCC stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.94 million, a P/E ratio of 835.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

