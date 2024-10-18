Mony Group (LON:MONY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of Mony Group stock opened at GBX 196.60 ($2.57) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220.41. Mony Group has a 52 week low of GBX 193.90 ($2.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.77). The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,404.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05.

In other Mony Group news, insider Jonathan Bewes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £22,400 ($29,250.46). In related news, insider Jonathan Bewes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £22,400 ($29,250.46). Also, insider Rakesh Sharma purchased 9,253 shares of Mony Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £19,986.48 ($26,098.82). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,325 shares of company stock worth $4,253,768. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

