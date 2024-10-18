MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2,594.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,502,000 after buying an additional 86,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 122,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA Safety stock opened at $173.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.87. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.35 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,117. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Stories

