M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 25.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 18,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $198.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,378.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,378.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of M&T Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

M&T Bank Profile



M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

