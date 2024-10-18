National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.04 and traded as high as $13.41. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 45,324 shares trading hands.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Australia Bank
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.