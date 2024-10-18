National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.04 and traded as high as $13.41. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 45,324 shares trading hands.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

