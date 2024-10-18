National Bankshares Boosts Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target to C$175.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HPS.A. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$167.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

HPS.A stock opened at C$142.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. Hammond Power Solutions has a twelve month low of C$55.63 and a twelve month high of C$160.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$128.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$120.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

