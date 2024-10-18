NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 285.3% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

