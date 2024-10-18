NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 1,406 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $142.14 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

