NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 754 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,397,000 after buying an additional 2,184,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,732,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 348,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,785,000 after purchasing an additional 257,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,860,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,870,000 after buying an additional 536,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.