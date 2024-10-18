NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,162 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 32.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 32.7% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $222.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.90. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.34 and a 52 week high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

