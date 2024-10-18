NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 2,181.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.8 %

ELF stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.40.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.21.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

