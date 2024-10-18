NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,315 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,875 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 329,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 179,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,409,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $47.04 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

