NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in UGI in the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 99.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UGI opened at $24.86 on Friday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

