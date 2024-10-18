NBC Securities Inc. Has $405,000 Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PHG opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

