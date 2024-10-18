NBC Securities Inc. Has $409,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 97,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $445.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.