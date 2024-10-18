NBC Securities Inc. Has $485,000 Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NXTG opened at $87.92 on Friday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.4009 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

