NBC Securities Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 174,307 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 204,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,040,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $64.12 and a 12-month high of $89.09.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

