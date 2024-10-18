NBC Securities Inc. Has $617,000 Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,434,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SEI Investments by 21.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $14,172,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $73.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,745,715.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at $505,488,637.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,582 shares of company stock worth $8,942,405. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

